Body found March 26 identified as missing Kearns woman; new charges filed Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — A body found last week has been identified as that of missing Kearns woman Conzuelo "Nicole" Solorio-Romero, and the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office filed new charges Friday morning against four people in connection with Solorio-Romero's death.

Fernando Marquez, 22, of Kearns, and Carolina Marquez, 39, of Salt Lake City, are both charged with murder, a first-degree felony. They are also charged with kidnapping and obstructing justice.

Ivan Acosta, 27, and Cristian Morales, 26, are both charged with obstructing justice and abuse or desecration of a human body.According to probable cause statements for the four suspects,

Unified Police began an investigation on February 6 after receiving a report that Solorio-Romero had sent a video message to a friend saying there were two men with guns forcing her to leave her home, near 5100 W 5400 S.

The kidnapping happened in broad daylight and was captured on surveillance video.

Police said they later determined Solorio-Romero had been forced into a green Toyota Camry driven by 21-year-old Jorge Medina-Reyes.

Witnesses told police Solorio-Romero was brought at knifepoint to an apartment near 1100 W Elba Ave. in West Valley City.

At the apartment, 29-year-old Orlando Tobar questioned Solorio-Romero regarding her alleged conversation with police that resulted in the arrest of one of Tobar’s associates, who was taken into federal custody. Solorio-Romero denied talking to police.

According to police, state records show Tobar’s associate was a relative of Carolina Marquez and was indeed in federal custody.

Solorio-Romero also allegedly told a witness in the apartment that her husband had been murdered by Tobar and Medina-Reyes, and did not commit suicide as it was believed.

Police say that Tobar then told Solorio-Romero "that she knew too much, and that she was not going to leave the apartment." Tobar then shot her in the back of the head, police say.

“All the witnesses immediately exited the apartment and walked outside, leaving [Tobar],

[Medina-Reyes] and [Carolina Marquez] inside the apartment with [Solorio-Romero]. Once

outside, the witnesses heard another gunshot and then witnessed Chaparro walk outside holding a gun with blood on his hands. Witnesses heard [Tobar] say that he had to shoot [Solorio-Romero] a second time,” the probable cause statements say.

According to the probable cause statements, detectives discovered Solorio-Romero's body on March 26 and an autopsy confirmed her identity.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Solorio-Romero died of two gunshot wounds to the head and the manner of her death was homicide.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 13 for updates.

