6th arrest made in kidnapping, murder of Kearns woman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police said Friday that a sixth person was arrested in the case involving a Kearns woman who was kidnapped in broad daylight and murdered last month.

Cristian Noe Morales-Gonzalez, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with Obstruction of Justice in connection to the death of Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero.

Solorio-Romero was abducted on Feb. 6 and taken to an apartment where she was questioned about talking to the police about one suspect's "close associate" who had been arrested.

Orlando Tobar and Jorge Medina-Reyes were charged in February with Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping and Obstruction on Justice. Probable cause records claim Tobar was the one who shot and killed Solorio-Romero.

Carolina Marquez, and her son, Fernando Marquez, along with Ivan Acosta were arrested this week on the same charges. Both Marquez suspects and Acosta were allegedly at the apartment when Solorio-Romero was killed, and were seen in video moving items out of the apartment.

Police say Medina-Reyes called Morales-Gonzalez after the shooting to request his help in disposing of Solorio-Romero's body. Acosta told police that he saw Medina-Reyes and Morales-Gonzalez leave the apartment in a white truck "to go get rid of Nicole's body."

Officials have yet to locate Solorio-Romero's body.