Body of Sandy man recovered after Green River rafting accident in Colorado

DINOSAUR, Colo. — The body of a Sandy resident was discovered Friday in Colorado's Green River. one day after he went missing following a rafting accident in Dinosaur National Monument.

National Park Service officials said the 50-year-old man was on a private permitted trip on the river when staff members were notified of a boat pinned on a rock in the Hells Half Mile rapids, a class III/IV rapid.

One person was found to be missing from the raft and believed to be under the watercraft. When the group was later able to secure the boat, the unresponsive man was discovered before he drifted downriver without a lifejacket.

Recovery efforts began through the Canyon of Lodore where the accident occurred. On Friday morning, a commercial rafting company said it had found the man's body 10 miles downstream from the accident site.

An air medical helicopter recovered the body and transported it to the Moffat County coroner.

The man's name is being withheld until his family has been notified.