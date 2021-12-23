Boosters now required to attend Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — Organizers of the Sundance Film Festival announced that boosters will be required for all in-person attendees to the 2022 event due to the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

READ: Sundance Film Festival introduces free, discounted 'locals-only' program for 2022

The festival had previously required guests to be fully-vaccinated within two weeks of the festival, but added the booster requirement Thursday. Vaccination and booster verification will be checked when guests arrive on-site.

While masks are not mandated at the festival, they are recommended to be worn while inside venues and public places.

Festival artists and press members must be tested within 48 hours of arriving at the event, or be tested at one of the free COVID-19 testing locations on-site. Both PCR and rapid antigen tests will be conducted at the following event hubs:

Kearns Bonanza Corner (Old Maverick Station) - 1635 Bonanza Dr, Park City, UT 84068

January 17 - January 30 from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM MST

Miners Hospital - 1354 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060

January 20 - January 25 from 2:00 PM - 11:00 PM MST

January 26 - January 30 from 6:00 PM - 11:00 PM MST

Galleria Parking Lot off of Main Street in Park City