Salt Lake City pilot dies in Box Elder County plane crash

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The pilot of a small plane died after it crashed near Willard in Box Elder County on Tuesday night.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the crash and located the wreckage of the Cessna 172S with the help of the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The unidentified pilot, who was the sole person in the aircraft, was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, which is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board.