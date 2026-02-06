41-year-old Box Elder County man arrested following SWAT situation

THATCHER, Utah — Neighbors in Thatcher were woken up early Friday morning by law enforcement lining the streets following an allegedly violent domestic dispute.

According to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, at 2:06 a.m. their deputies were called to a home in the 10000 block of North Brian Lane for the reported domestic dispute.

Investigators say the argument escalated and the suspect, 41-year-old Jeremy McIntyre, brandished a firearm and pointed it at his girlfriend and himself.

During the altercation, detectives say McIntyre allegedly pistol-whipped another adult in the home and strangled the female victim. While three other adults and a teen were able to secure the first firearm and run from the residence, police say McIntyre obtained a second weapon and barricaded himself and the victim in a room of the home.

The shelter in place was issued as SWAT teams were deployed to the scene.

Camille Anderson and her daughter tell FOX 13 News crews that they were woken up around 4:30 a.m. from a call from a family member about a shelter-in-place order. Anderson says she saw police lining the road at the cemetery and several cars outside her front window.

"We cracked our window, the SWAT team kept saying to come out of the house, we saw that for about 45 minutes," Anderson remembered. "I've never been in this situation before. We didn't know that it was at a house; we thought someone was just running around, so that was even more nerve-racking."

The sheriff's office says following their efforts, they were able to safely arrest McIntyre at 6:21 a.m.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child. The investigation is continuing.