Box Elder School District confirms Measles case at high school

GARLAND, Utah — Box Elder County officials are warning the public after a case of Measles was confirmed within the Box Elder School District.

The school district alerted families Thursday to the case, saying that they are working with health officials to manage the situation and ensure the safety of all students and staff.

Officials say they have already completed the contact tracing process for students without vaccinations and those who were identified as having exposure to the virus. Those who haven't been contacted were determined to have low or no risk of exposure.

Utah Department of Health and Human Services says that 4 cases of measles have been confirmed in the Bear River jurisdiction. 58 Utahns have been reported with measles in the last 3 weeks.

Symptoms of measles include: