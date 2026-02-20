Herriman man arrested after allegedly threatening woman and her daughter

HERRIMAN, Utah — A Herriman man is facing charges of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened, spat on, and pointed a firearm at a Utah mother and her 13-year-old daughter during a road rage incident.

Nephi Aiono, 54, faces two charges of aggravated assault with a road rage modifier.

Police were called Wednesday to an area near Ridge View Elementary School and told about a man driving a black Audi who had brandished a firearm at the woman and her child.

When investigators spoke to the mother, she said she and her daughter had been walking near the school when the Audi drove by close enough that she thought they would be hit. The mother allegedly yelled something at the Audi driver, which prompted him to turn his vehicle around.

According to police, Aiono allegedly yelled at the mother and daughter, and spat on their faces while he remained in his car. The mother said Aiono also yelled racial slurs, before pulling out a gun and saying, "Do you want to get shot?"

The daughter allegedly pulled out her phone, which caused Aiono to drive away quickly.

Police officers traced Aiono back to his home and convinced him to be taken into custody without incident. After his arrest, Aiono allegedly admitted to the altercation and spitting at the mother and child.

Although Aiono denied pulling out a gun during the incident, he did admit that he keeps a black pistol matching the victim's descriptions in the glove box of his vehicle.