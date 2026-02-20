Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake County 

Actions

Crews evacuating Murray High School during battle against fire

Poster image (9).jpg
FOX 13 News
Poster image (9).jpg
Posted
and last updated

MURRAY, Utah — Fire crews are evacuating Murray High School currently as they battle a fire near the school.

The fire was first reported just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. How bad the fire isn't currently known.

Watch Live: Crews evacuating Murray High School due to fire

Murray High School posted this alert to families, "Parents, a fire was reported at the high school near the woodshop this morning. All students were evacuated to a nearby safe zone outside. School will be dismissed for the day. Parents can pick up their students at Hillcrest Jr. High where Murray PD is coordinating."

FOX 13 News has a crew on the way to learn more.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere