Crews evacuating Murray High School during battle against fire

MURRAY, Utah — Fire crews are evacuating Murray High School currently as they battle a fire near the school.

The fire was first reported just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. How bad the fire isn't currently known.

Murray High School posted this alert to families, "Parents, a fire was reported at the high school near the woodshop this morning. All students were evacuated to a nearby safe zone outside. School will be dismissed for the day. Parents can pick up their students at Hillcrest Jr. High where Murray PD is coordinating."

