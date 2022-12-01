Boy killed by drunk driver honored at Festival of Trees

SANDY, Utah — As a community continues to grieve a 13-year-old killed while riding his bike in West Jordan, the teen's family say they want to celebrate their son’s life and use his light to bring joy.

One step is happening at one of the most popular events in Utah. Every tree at the Festival of Trees has a story to tell, and behind the story of one tree is a family trying to get out a message.

“Eli read all the Harry Potter books, probably like 15 times,” said Eli Mitchell's sister, Emma.

Mitchell loved reading, snowboarding and people.

“The most unique kid you could ever meet," said Eli's mother, Lisa. "Since he was born, every day he would make me laugh.”

But Mitchell's life was cut tragically short in April after being hit by a driver under the influence. Mason Andrews Ohms, pleaded guilty this week to multiple charges, including criminal homicide.

“He was my best friend and he still is my best friend,” said Emma.

Eli's family is working to cope with his loss over the past months.

“[It's] super hard,” said Lisa. “People will say, you’ll get through it and we’ll never get through it. We’ll just keep living for Eli and just keep living life like him, he lived big.

"So we’re just helping him inspire others, even though he’s not here.”

The community has come together to decorate a tree at the Festival of Trees to honor Eli’s memory.

“It reminds me of Eli every time I see it, every little bit,” said Lisa. “Eli loves Harry Potter, loves Harry Potter. I choose to think he’s still reading Harry Potter in heaven.”

The tree is filled with books, the sorting hat, owls, trinkets, Eli’s Hogwarts acceptance letter, and quotes from the series – a true labor of love with countless hours of effort poured into it.

“The ones that love us never really leave us,” read Lisa as she held up a framed quote. “I love that. Right when I saw the tree, that’s the first thing I was drawn to. And I feel that so strongly”

The Mitchell family wants to raise awareness about what happened to their son so no other family has to go through their pain.

“Those that drink and drive, I would just ask that you think twice before you do that. I realize that you’re probably like, 'I’ll probably make it home, there’ll probably be no problems,' but all it takes is something like this happening and it impacts a family, and their friends, but it also impacts the person’s family that did it,” said Eli’s father, Jeremy.

Eli’s tree stands tall and bright because people wanted to show the Mitchell family that they are loved and not alone.

“It’s really cool that people still care and people are willing to do this just for our family and for Eli,” said Emma.