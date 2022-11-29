Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run death of West Jordan boy riding bike

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Saratoga Springs man has pleaded guilty to criminal homicide charges following the hit-and-run death of a 13-year-old West Jordan boy riding a bike in April.

In addition to the criminal homicide charge, Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, also pled guilty Monday to one charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. Ohms faces up to 20 years in prison following his plea.

Eli Mitchell was riding his bike home from a grocery store on April 26 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Ohms at 1510 West 9000 South. After hitting Mitchell, Ohms was seen stopping his pickup truck and removing Mitchell's bike before driving away.

Charges filed against Ohms said he had seven beers in the hours before the accident, with security video showing him arriving at a nearby bar at around 12:45 p.m. before leaving about 5 hours later.

Ohms, who had four prior DUI convictions, was later arrested after arriving at his Saratoga Springs home. Preliminary results of a blood test given to Ohms nearly six hours after the accident measured a blood alcohol content level of .10, well over Utah's legal limit.