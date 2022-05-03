Boys killed while playing in Eagle Mountain corral identified

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A makeshift memorial remembering the two boys killed while playing inside an Eagle Mountain corral was set up Tuesday.

The 3-year-old boys have been identified as Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson by the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Balloons and stuffed animals were placed just outside the corral where the boys were hit by an out-of-control car that had been driving at high speeds. Below the balloons were cards with Odin and Hunter's names, along with images of tractors and other ranch machinery.

FOX 13 News Balloon and teddy bears make up a makeshift memorial for Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson.

Police said the boys were playing with "heavy equipment toys" when they were hit at the corral near 2300 North and 16000 West. Bent railings and other damage could still be seen at the accident scene Tuesday.

Kent Cody Barlow, 25, the man police said was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, remains in the Utah County Jail. A preliminary drug test of Barlow came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines, which he confirmed to using as recently as Sunday when speaking with detectives.