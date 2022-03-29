Brothers battling injuries following Logan accident on way to school

LOGAN, Utah — The family of two brothers airlifted after a crash on their way to school Monday in Logan are facing difficult challenges ahead.

Kirubel, 18, and Surafel Mesfin, 14, were driving to Logan High School around 7:45 a.m. when they were hit by a water truck at 1000 West. The truck hit the drivers side where Kirubel was sitting, forcing crews to use heavy machinery to extricate him from the car.

The brothers were transported to different hospitals following the accident.

According to the family, Kirubel underwent multiple surgeries on his brain and heart, and suffered broken arms, wrists, hip and spine. Surafel's injuries were not listed, but he is in stable condition.

Both teens attended Logan High School where Kirubel was a senior with hopes of attending college, while Surafel is a sophomore and is involved in student government.

A GoFundMe page set up by the boys' uncle said their father recently overcame a severe cancer diagnosis.

"We believe it’s a miracle that the two have survived and know that what the family needs most is our community coming together to show them our love and support. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers," the family said.

All money raised will be given directly to the family to help with medical costs for the boys.