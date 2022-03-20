Watch
Brush fire breaks out in southern Utah

Chaice Moyes
Posted at 8:30 PM, Mar 19, 2022
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to a brush fire in southern Utah Saturday evening.

Washington County Emergency Services first reported the fire just after 7:30 p.m. It was reportedly burning near Southern Parkway and Long Valley Road — about three miles west of Sand Hollow State Park.

"Avoid the area; there are many fire units on scene assessing the situation," the county wrote in a brief Facebook post.

No further details were provided. FOX 13 News has reached out to local authorities for more information and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Earlier in the day, an attempted control burn went awry in Weber County. It burned up to two acres, along with an abandoned truck and camper.

