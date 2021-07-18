Watch
TRAX service resumes after closure due to Murray brush fire

Braxtyn Arrington
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 21:33:07-04

MURRAY, Utah — A fire forced UTA TRAX trains on the Blue and Red Lines to temporarily stop their routes Saturday evening.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) tweeted just before 6:15 p.m. that the two lines were "unable to proceed north or south from Murray North Station" due to the brush fire and fire personnel responding to it.

By 7 p.m., service had resumed, although "residual delays" were still expected.

UTA also said extra northbound trains were being sent to help transport those traveling to Rice-Eccles Stadium for a Garth Brooks concert Saturday night.

This article will be updated as the situation develops. UTA will also provide the latest on their Twitter account.

