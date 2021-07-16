Garth Brooks excited to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — Garth Brooks is looking forward to playing before a live audience in Salt Lake City this weekend, and he says this is a special place to him.

"You're lucky enough to play music," Brooks said to FOX 13 on Friday, "but the truth is, it's who you play it for that makes all the difference."

The country music star will perform at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah Saturday at 7 p.m.

"What I love about coming here is they make you feel like the music is the most important thing on the planet, and that's a sweet thing to give someone who is a traveler," he said. "To give them a home, that's the greatest gift."

Brooks said he's excited to get back on stage after a long absence of big concerts like this over the past year or so.

"It's one of those things that you think you know how much you miss it until you're standing there getting to see it," he said. "It's fantastic."

He said he hopes for an energy of "utter chaos" and "stupidity" during the show. There may be flaws since it's live, he said, but that's to be expected.

"We're not the perfect guys, but we're the most fun-having guys there is," Brooks laughed. "So, we're going to have a great time — I hope the crowd does."

He also advised that to avoid the intense heat, concert-goers shouldn't show up too early. He said they should show up at the listed time of the concert — 7 p.m. — and he and his band may not even start for another hour after that to let it cool down.

"Don't show up at 5," he said. "We're not gonna start without you."