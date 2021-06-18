Businesses destroyed in Millcreek fire wonder what’s next

MILLCREEK, Utah — Business owners set up chairs to watch the removal of cranes looming over their buildings Friday in the wake of Wednesday’s massive Millcreek fire.

They have yet to get back into their shops because of the danger of a crane collapsing and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has yet to even go into the scene.

All the owners wonder what's next as they learn whether how much their insurance will cover their losses, and how much they must pay with no incomewhile they are shut down.

“It's stressful and emotional, lots of tears. This is our livelihood, sorry, just don’t know” said Kami Flinders, owner of Amaris Saloon.

Flinders is still trying to figure everything out and is hoping that insurance will cover most, if not all things lost, but there is also the price for deductibles.

Amari’s is unique because it is made up of individual saloons inside, meaning her 13 tenants are also out revenue from the fire.

But the spirits of those who were watching were lifted by the unexpected arrival of a guest, Jung Park.

Park was the one injury of the fire and when fellow business owner Leslie Fowlks-Warner saw her, they embraced each other while fighting back tears.

Park recounted how she had a panic attack when she saw the fire bearing down on her business.

Trying to rush back inside to save her customers clothes, it was too late and she couldn’t brave the heat to save things.

Jung, a strong woman in her 70s, cares deeply about her customers.

“I love my customers, all customers, I love you,” she said to all those who have been faithful to her over the years.

While Park was in the hospital, she says all she could think about were those who have kept her afloat, also worrying about the special occasions they might miss should their clothes be destroyed.

Jung's insurance information is also inside the store, and with no idea what she is going to have to pay, she is worried.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the owners of the business complex, with the money going to the owners affected by the fire.