Busy 72 hours for search and rescue crews in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Crews with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team have been extraordinarily busy this week, reporting at least seven rescues during a 72-hour period.

Several of the rescue situations were posted to social media by the sheriff's office, including a hiker that fell 40 feet and another that suffered heat exhaustion while on popular Mount Olympus.

"Guess everyone is trying to get their last summer outings in before schools, Fall, etc. sets in," the office wrote.

On Saturday, crews were dispatched to rescue a cyclist on Twin Peaks and used the Snowbird tram to get to their location. At the same time, Search and Rescue dealt with an overdue hiker, one that suffered a leg injury at Lake Mary and the previously mentioned hiker who fell 40 feet at Stairs Gulch.

Hours later, teams rescued a fatigued hiker on the Great Western Trail just before midnight.

"Thanks to the great hydration product we had donated to us he was able to hike out on his own," the team reported.

After no calls Sunday, crews were able to assist the hiker on Mount Olympus on Monday, then spent Tuesday searching for a missing hiker in Bells Canyon, only for him to be found at a friend's house.