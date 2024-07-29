BYU announces first-ever medical school with focus on international health

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University announced it will soon create the school's first-ever medical school with an expansion of the graduate disciplines studied on the Provo campus.

The announcement was made Monday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

According to the school, the program will focus on "international health issues affecting members of [the church]" and its "worldwide humanitarian efforts."

"It is envisioned that unlike many medical schools, the BYU medical school will be focused on teaching with research in areas of strategic importance to the church," the school said in its announcement.

An exact start date has yet to be released as plans are still ongoing in relation to the creation of the medical school.

The new BYU medical school will not have its own hospital system, but hopes to have relationships with other healthcare institutions in Utah. The announcement said discussions between BYU and Intermountain Health are currently underway. Relationships with other systems, including the University of Utah, are also possible, the school said.

University of Utah leaders commended the BYU announcement, saying its program will complement its own.

“We will work with BYU and church leadership to lay the groundwork for a model collaboration that serves the needs of this state and provides critical health services to countries around the world," said University of Utah President Taylor Randall. “With a new medical school in the state, the U and BYU can strive to meet existing and future health care professional shortages, provide more opportunities for aspiring medical providers and contribute to the health care needs of patients in our region and around the globe.”