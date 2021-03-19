BYU student killed in accident struck by Sheriff's Deputy headed to SWAT scene

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that one of its deputies was the driver who struck and killed a BYU student in a traffic accident Tuesday.

The deputy is a member of the department's Critical Incident Team and was headed to Pleasant Grove where a man had barricaded himself inside a home after firing a gun at police.

Provo Police Department

According to officials, the officer was driving his personal vehicle at the time of the crash.

Joseph Spencer, a 22-year-old student, was pulling out of a Taco Bell at 400 North and 900 East when he was struck by the pickup truck driven by the officer.

At the time, police said neither driver was suspected of being impaired.

The incident in Pleasant Grove lasted for hours until police were able to take the man into custody just before 9 p.m.