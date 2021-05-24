BYU to hold in-person, full-capacity classes in fall

PROVO, Utah — BYU officials announced Monday that the school will hold a "traditional fall semester" in 2021.

The announcement means most classes will be offered in-person and include full-capacity attendance due "to the downward trend in COVID-19 infections and increased number of vaccinations within the campus community."

No masks or social distancing will be required when the fall semester begins on Aug. 30, although that could change should conditions concerning COVID-19 deteriorate.

“We’re grateful for the resilience, creativity and fortitude of our students, faculty and staff as they’ve adapted and overcome the higher education challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," said BYU Academic Vice President Shane Reese. "We are very much looking forward to gathering together again on campus this fall.”