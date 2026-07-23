Cache County sheriff arrests man who allegedly led them on chase

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old man has been arrested by Cache County Sheriff's deputies after he allegedly led them on a chase through Logan.

Muimui Semau, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of failure to respond to officers' signal to stop, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and possession of a Schedule I/II drug. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents submitted by the Cache County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday a deputy was patrolling on US89/91 near 2300 South when they observed a Nissan Altima passing vehicles in the median.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled to the north. Investigators were able to identify a license plate on the vehicle and terminated the pursuit after the vehicle allegedly went into the median to pass more vehicles.

A short time later, police located the vehicle near Sam's Club on 200 West. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but again the driver failed to stop for them.

Deputies followed the driver into the Maple Valley Apartment Complex in Logan, where they found the car abandoned. When investigators checked the registration of the vehicle, they learned that it was registered to residents of the complex.

Investigators spoke to Semau and his significant other, who claimed that another family member had the vehicle to drive someone to work.

The following day, officers contacted the apartment complex and viewed video showing the suspect vehicle parking and the suspect exiting. Cache County Probation identified the suspect as Semau, and it was noted that the man in the video was wearing the same pants and shoes that officers observed when speaking to him.

Semau was arrested and refused to speak with police without a lawyer. His significant other, however, admitted to police that Semau had the vehicle the night before.

At the request of Cache County Probation, Semau was drug tested following his arrest, which came back positive for methamphetamine.