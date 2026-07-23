Public asked to avoid Vernal Walmart due to 'active police incident'

VERNAL, Utah — The public is being asked to avoid the area surrounding the Walmart in Vernal where an 'active police incident' is occurring. But officials haven't clarified what is happening.

The city of Vernal posted to social media on Thursday afternoon, "There is a significant police presence at the Vernal Walmart. Law enforcement is asking the public not to go to Walmart or enter the surrounding area at this time."

The Uintah Basin Communications Center asked the public to avoid the area so law enforcement personnel can do their investigation.

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