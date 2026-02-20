Snow-removal businesses happy to be back on the street after long-awaited storm

LOGAN, Utah — 'Twas the day after a storm in Logan; there's snow on trees, snow on cars and on the ground, but not for long.

"Started yesterday a little after 8 o'clock, 'til about this morning at 6 o'clock, and we're back out here, cleaning up stuff, salting, cleaning ice," said Ian McArthur, co-owner of South Valley Rentals.

In all, McArthur worked about 22 hours removing snow from several rental properties.

"I think it was a great snowstorm, Cache Valley was definitely waiting for it," he said. "We were needing snow, and it all kinda came at once and caught everyone off guard. I loved it, but most people are still recovering from it."

"We were supposed to get 5 inches; we ended up getting double that," added CV Lawn King CEO Dan Hansen. "It turns your night from 6-8 hours to triple that usually, and that's what ended up happening to us."

It's work they had been looking forward to at CV Lawn King, as they had already sprung forward into the spring part of the business.

"Landscaping, we've also been doing spring clean-ups on the properties that we would normally do in another month, but things have been growing, weeds coming up and all kinds of stuff," Hansen explained.

Employees finally got to remove snow. From tracking the forecast to prepping vehicles, Hansen's team was ready, especially after having to dip into their savings quite a bit to help pay employees.

"That's what we put it away for," he said. "Ten years ago, we went through this, and I hated it. So my wife had a plan set up for that, and we were able to take care of people a lot better this year."

With all kinds of machines and people working away, they left clear roads, paths and sidewalks, and now wait for the next time they can get out.

"If we get three or four more storms, that's kind of what I'm expecting, but that's hopefully at this point," said Hansen. "With how this season has gone, I'm hoping we get the moisture that we need."