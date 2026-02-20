Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hospital looking for help in identifying Salt Lake City patient

Holy Cross Hospital is looking to identify a patient brought in over the weekend
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City hospital is asking for information from the public to help identify a patient who was brought in over the weekend.

CommonSpirit, which operates Holy Cross Hospital, said the unidentified man was transported by ambulance on Sunday after being found at an apartment complex near 150 South 300 East in Salt Lake City.

The man had no identification or documentation when he arrived at the hospital.

Holy Cross Hospital says the man is possibly Hispanic or Middle Eastern, and is approximately 30 years old with brown eyes, dark brown hair, and a well-groomed beard.

Photos shared by hospital officials showed the man's multiple tattoos, which include a red teddy bear, butterfly and flowers.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is urged to call the hospital at 801-350-4111.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc.
