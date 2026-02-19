Clearfield 'Code Blue' warming center looking for more volunteers as temperatures drop

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Davis County officials are seeking additional volunteers as the demand for warming centers rises with plummeting temperatures across the state.

According to Davis County Community Services Manager Ryan Steinbeigle, they've had 39 Code Blue nights in total for 2025. For 2026, they are currently at their tenth.

“Last night, we just had 6 people. I think the busiest night we’ve had this year was 12. Last year, our busiest night was 20.” Steinbeigle said.

Davis County looking for more volunteers to help homeless on 'Code Blue' nights

Davis County looking for more volunteers to help homeless on 'Code Blue' nights

More people may come throughout the weekend, but with more people and more cold nights, they may need more volunteers.

One volunteer, Sarah Cottle, started volunteering in 2024.

“The world just feels really dark, and I wanted to connect with my community and feel like I could do something good for other people,” said Cottle.

She said working a shift in the warming center can be rewarding. Throughout her time there, she’s watched clients have the weight lifted off their shoulders.

“You get to chat with people who are human beings, who need love and support, and being able to do that helps us all,” said Cottle.

There are three shifts from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. that people can volunteer for, each lasting four hours.

They have 32 cots set up, but they have room to expand. One pet per household is welcome too, and they try to make transportation easier for people staying there.

“We hand out UTA bus passes, usable for 24 hours. So, they can go to and from the warming center. When they come back, we give them more bus passes,” said Steinbeigle.

The center is located at 22 E 200 South in Clearfield and is open when temperatures in the area are expected to drop to 18 degrees.

For more information on how you can volunteer, you can visit their website.