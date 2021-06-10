Campground evacuated for fire at Wasatch Mountain State Park

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A Wasatch County fire has forced the evacuation of a state park campground Thursday.

The Pine Canyon Fire, which has now been contained, was burning near Wasatch Mountain State Park, leading officials to clear the Oak Hollow Campground. No other evacuations were ordered at the park.

Devan Chavez with Utah State Parks said the call came in from the campground at 3:30 p.m. No structures or vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Fires across Utah have kept firefighters busy, especially in the northeast part of the state where the Bear Fire near Helper and Price has already burned over 5,500 acres.