US-6 closed again due to Bear Fire in Carbon County

Ben Stilson
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 10, 2021
CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Officials once again closed parts of US-6 in Carbon County due to the Bear Fire on Thursday.

The highway, which was briefly reopened hours earlier, is currently shut down between Emma Park Road and the US-191 intersection north of Price.

Fire officials say the Bear Fire, which was believed to be started by a lightning strike, is now estimated to be nearly 5,500 acres and is zero percent contained.

Fire weather conditions in the area of the Bear Fire are expected to reach "extremely critical" status Thursday as high temperatures, low humidity and heavy wind gusts will make fighting the wildlife more difficult.

