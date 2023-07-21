Campgrounds, boat ramps to reopen near Flaming Gorge after fire

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Campgrounds and boat ramps are set to reopen near the popular Flaming Gorge Reservoir Friday, days after a wildfire burned nearly 100 acres and forced evacuations this week.

As of Friday morning, the Sunny Cove Fire was 95 percent contained at 85 acres.

Officials said visitors will be allowed to return to campgrounds and utilize boat ramps starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

Sparked by lightning, the fire in the northeast corner of the state began Monday. Due to its proximity to the nearby Mustang Campground, about 160 people were evacuated and relocated at a church and community center in Dutch John. On Tuesday, evacuees were able to be escorted to their campsites to collect belongings.

Firefighters continued to battle the fire all week, with containment reaching 85 percent by Thursday.

The reopening of the campgrounds and boat ramps comes just hours ahead of the start of the busy Pioneer Day Weekend when thousands are expected to head to Utah's parks and recreational areas.