Dozens of campers evacuated due to wildfire near Flaming Gorge

Short video of the "Sunny Cove Fire" near Flaming Gorge, courtesy of Ashley National Forest
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jul 17, 2023
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire in the northeast corner of Utah forced a popular campground to be evacuated Monday.

Utah Wildfire Info reported that the "Sunny Cove Fire," burning near Flaming Gorge Reservoir, was sparked by lightning. It's estimated at five acres with 0 percent containment.

The fire caused the nearby Mustang Campground to be evacuated out of precaution. Officials said there were about 70-80 trailers there. They gathered at a church and a community center in the town of Dutch John.

Fire crews on the ground are also being assisted by helicopters in the effort to contain the blaze.

FOX 13 News will provide updates to this breaking news story as more information becomes available.

