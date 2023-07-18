Dozens of campers evacuated due to wildfire near Flaming Gorge

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire in the northeast corner of Utah forced a popular campground to be evacuated Monday.

Utah Wildfire Info reported that the "Sunny Cove Fire," burning near Flaming Gorge Reservoir, was sparked by lightning. It's estimated at five acres with 0 percent containment.

The fire caused the nearby Mustang Campground to be evacuated out of precaution. Officials said there were about 70-80 trailers there. They gathered at a church and a community center in the town of Dutch John.

Fire crews on the ground are also being assisted by helicopters in the effort to contain the blaze.

Google Maps

