Candy Cane Corner volunteers work to make the season brighter, here's how you can help

SALT LAKE CITY — Candy Cane Corner is once again bustling with volunteers, donations, and the holiday spirit, all working to brighten the season for Utah families in need.

According to The Road Home Chief Operating Officer Sarag Strang, bags of gifts continued to pile up inside the Utah Symphony/Utah Opera rehearsal space downtown, where volunteers spent Saturday filling wish lists with care.

“The need is great, and we all feel that need growing in our communities,” said Strang. “Every day we see families doing everything they can to make ends meet. Being able to provide this little bit of extra support so they don’t have to choose between groceries or gifts is phenomenal.”

Dozens of volunteers, like West Jordan resident Debbie Huber, spent the day going aisle by aisle with detailed lists provided by local partner agencies. For many, it’s their first time seeing the scale of the operation.

“It’s a hard time right now,” said volunteer Huber. “I think it’s great people are willing to donate like this and come and help out. Kids are everything. And you can’t go wrong when you help kids and families.”

The event is also a holiday tradition for many at FOX 13. Anchor Max Roth and his son Jackson were among those helping shop for families.

“You get to be hands-on,” Max said. “You put a lot of thought into what you can glean from what they want as you try to get to know them.”

Jackson added that volunteers are encouraged to shop as though they’re buying gifts for one of their own family members.

FOX 13 viewers and the community have been so generous this year but donations are still needed.

While toy donations are in good shape this year, Candy Cane Corner says several categories are still running low and are needed as soon as possible.

If members of the public want to help, here are the items most needed:



Big/full-size blankets and comforters

Makeup sets and self-care gift sets

Hair appliances (flat irons, curling irons)

Small kitchen appliances (air fryers, crock pots, etc.)

Pots and pans

Gifts for men and teen boys (cologne, wallets, belts)

Jewelry

Legos

Donations can be dropped off at any Les Schwab location across Utah or delivered directly to the Candy Cane Corner store at the Utah Symphony/Utah Opera rehearsal space.

“This,” Strang said, “is the beauty of community.”

Candy Cane Corner is a partnership between The Road Home, Volunteers of America Utah, and local businesses.

The donation drive is ongoing.

For more information or ways to help, visit here.