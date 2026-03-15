Sending support from Ogden all the way to St. Louis for the Weber State club hockey team

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber State University club hockey team traveled to Missouri to compete for a national title this week, a trip made possible by a recent surge in community support that helped fund their journey.

The Wildcats, a self-funded club team, received a wave of donations after a FOX 13 News story highlighted their need for support to travel to the championship tournament.

WATCH: Weber State hockey team seeks donations for trip to Nationals

Weber State hockey team seeks donations ahead of Nationals

"They are a self-funded team, being a club sport," said Troy Huffaker, a fan who, with his wife Misty, has followed the team for several years. "We’ve only lost two games all season."

The support has been a game-changer for the players, allowing them to concentrate on their performance on the ice.

"We got quite a bit of funding from the story, and it helped them get out there and do what they need to do and focus on the game," Misty Huffaker said.

For the players, that support translates directly into motivation. It "makes you want to play harder for the logo on your chest,” said player Cooper James.

As the Wildcats advanced through the tournament, their fans remained their biggest advocates, proud of the team's hard work and dedication. On Saturday, they lost their game in overtime.

Now, the Huffakers hope that the fan base continues to grow after what they called an unforgettable season.

"People should just get out there and support these guys," Troy Huffaker said. "They do so much better when there’s a bigger crowd, and people actually get out and cheer.”