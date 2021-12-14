Winter Storm Warning issued for Wasatch Front starting tonight

SALT LAKE CITY — As another storm bears down on northern Utah, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued along the Wasatch Front starting Tuesday evening, including the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding areas.

The warning will begin starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday and last until 11 a.m. Wednesday. The cities of Salt Lake City, Logan, Provo, Lehi, Tooele, Sandy, Bountiful, West Jordan, Payson, Nephi and more are included in the warning.

Evening rains are expected to rapidly change to snow, with possibly heavy snowfall at times. Following a brief break, the snow will return and continue into the morning hours.

An accumulation of snow up to 5 inches is forecast for the Salt Lake Valley floors, while the benches can expect to see 4 to 8 inches.

Drivers are urged to practice extra caution while commuting in the morning as roads could appear to be snow covered, but may have ice layers underneath. The commute along the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley and Interstate 15 corridor is expected to be difficult.

Ahead of the rain and snow, heavy winds were seen across northern Utah Tuesday, with gusts reaching up to 75 miles per hour in Tooele County. A semi truck was blown over by the wind, causing parts of Interstate 80 to be closed down for hours.