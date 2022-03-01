Capitol building, Jazz arena lit up for Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY — Two more iconic landmarks in Salt Lake City have been lit up in shows of support for Ukraine amid its continuing war with Russia.
After a "Stand with Ukraine" rally was held outside the Utah State Capitol Monday evening, blue and yellow lights were turned on, illuminating the building in the colors of Ukraine's flag.
🇺🇦— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) March 1, 2022
The @UTStateCapitol building illuminated in blue and yellow tonight in support of #Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine
The Utah Jazz did the same with their home stadium. A video the team posted on Twitter shows the outside of Vivint Arena illuminated in blue and yellow.
