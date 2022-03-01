Watch
Capitol building, Jazz arena lit up for Ukraine

Brian Schnee; Utah Jazz
Posted at 8:04 PM, Feb 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Two more iconic landmarks in Salt Lake City have been lit up in shows of support for Ukraine amid its continuing war with Russia.

After a "Stand with Ukraine" rally was held outside the Utah State Capitol Monday evening, blue and yellow lights were turned on, illuminating the building in the colors of Ukraine's flag.

The Utah Jazz did the same with their home stadium. A video the team posted on Twitter shows the outside of Vivint Arena illuminated in blue and yellow.

