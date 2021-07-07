Car drives into Sandy restaurant; no major injuries

SANDY, Utah — Officials say no one was seriously injured after a woman drove through the front of a Little Caesars restaurant in Sandy on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was sitting in her car in front of the location at 9200 South 700 East around noon when she missed the brake and hit her gas pedal, sending the car through the front window of the restaurant.

Two employees inside the Little Caesars received some abrasions from the shattered glass and went to the hospital on their own. The driver was transported to the hospital after saying she was suffering from neck pain.

There are no suspicions of the driver being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.

An engineer was called out to the scene to make sure the structure was safe to enter.