Car strikes piece of metal on road sending it flying through windshield in Salt Lake Co.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — What would you do in this situation? A driver recently struck a piece of metal lying in the road, sending it flying through their windshield.

SEE ALSO: UHP claims more Utahns are speeding on state roads

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver was uninjured and managed to pull safely over to the side of the road.

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers say the driver was lucky to be uninjured after this piece of metal flew through his windshield.

"In this case it was completely unavoidable on his part but he did a great job keeping his cool!" UHP said in a Facebook post. "If you are driving and see debris in the road call 911 and we will get it out. Had this been a motorcyclist or someone without driving experience this could have been much worse."

SEE ALSO: Driver airlifted to hospital after crashing into truck on US 6

Troopers did not specify the roadway where the accident happened.