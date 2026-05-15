Carbon County food poisoning investigation underway

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — Are you feeling sick in Carbon County? The Southeast Utah Health Department says they are investigating a potential foodborne illness outbreak, and they need help.

Officials are asking anyone who has symptoms of food poisoning and has eaten outside of the home recently to report the illness so they can investigate.

Symptoms of foodborne illness can include:



Stomach cramps

Diarrhea

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Anyone with symptoms is asked to go to seuhealth.gov/report-a-problem to report the illness.