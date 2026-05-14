Veterans host annual Poker Run to support Cedar City family

SALINA, Utah — A group of combat veterans in central and southern Utah is preparing for a big ride next month, but organizers say it is about much more than motorcycles.

The local chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is hosting its annual Poker Run in Cedar City, a sanctioned ride open to the public that raises money to help veterans and their families who have fallen on hard times.

This year, one of the families receiving support is the Tidlund family of Salina.

Eight-year-old McCoy Tidlund is a second grader and the son of a veteran. Last summer, he was diagnosed with Perthes disease, a rare condition in children, a form of avascular necrosis, which, for McCoy, affects the hip when blood flow to the ball of the hip joint is disrupted. McCoy described it simply.

“I have Perthes in my hip, and that means blood stopped flowing there and it stopped growing,” he said.

His mother, Jayelynne Tidlund, said the diagnosis has changed daily life for their family.

“He was wheelchair bound and on and off crutches since January,” she said.

McCoy has been traveling to Shriners Children’s in Salt Lake City for surgeries and treatment. Jayelynne said the medical journey has been emotionally and financially difficult.

“Financially, it’s been tough,” she said.

During an interview with FOX 13 News, McCoy and his mother shared some lighthearted moments, but Jayelynne said the hardest part is seeing her son unable to participate in sports and other things she knows he’d love to be doing.

“I feel like we are just letting his childhood pass us by right now,” she said through tears. “And there’s more that is out there. I know there is.”

That is where Brock Harwood and his chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association stepped in.

Harwood, who served as a U.S. Marine, said the organization works quickly when a veteran or a veteran’s family needs help.

“We’re what you’d call a quick reaction force,” Harwood said. “We’re able to get someone help within a day or a couple of days, depending on what they need, and it ranges anywhere from monetary assistance to connections.”

Harwood said many veterans are hesitant to ask for help, even when they need it.

Jayelynne said that is true of her husband, who served in the National Guard for 12 years.

“My husband would never reach out,” she said.

But after Harwood learned about the family’s situation, he reached out to them. His chapter was able to give them assistance just this past weekend.

“I was shocked, completely shocked. We are so grateful, and it is overwhelming,” Jayelynne said through her tears, “We live in such a great community.”

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association’s upcoming Poker Run will help the group continue supporting families like the Tidlunds. Organizers say the ride brings together veterans, riders and community members with a shared mission.

“What it truly is, it’s a brotherhood. It’s a camaraderie,” Harwood said. “We gather around motorcycles because that’s what we love, but we really want to support local veterans.”

McCoy had a simple message for the people helping his family.

“Thank you!” he said with a big smile, his mother proudly putting her arm around him and pulling him close.

The Poker Run will be held next month in Cedar City and is open to the public.

For more information about the Poker Run, click here:https://utahcvma4.com/ride

To learn more about the local chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, click here: https://utahcvma4.com/home

To follow McCoy’s journey or learn how to support Team McCoy, click here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560628719365

FOX 13 News learned about McCoy’s story after a local organizer reached out from central Utah. If there is a story you would like FOX 13 News to look into in this area, contact Amy Nay at Amy.Nay@fox13now.com.