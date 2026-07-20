Volunteer dies during search for missing woman in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah — The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is urging caution following the death of a volunteer who was searching for DeEtte Spencer.

Spencer is a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing in Garfield County after last being seen on January 26. Spencer's vehicle was found in Carbon County in a remote area, but she is still missing.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office says over the weekend, 48-year-old Joshua Dovayak was killed while independently searching for Spencer. Officials say Dovayak was acting on his own and was not part of any official organized search operation.

"The entire Sheriff’s Office extends its heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his family, loved ones, and all those impacted by this devastating loss."

Officials remind people wanting to aid in the search efforts that the area where DeEtte Spencer is believed to be is very rugged and extremely remote. Weather conditions in the region are also harsh and unpredictable, with temperatures exceeding 100°F and constant risk of heavy rain and flash flooding.

"For the safety of the community and search personnel, the Sheriff's Office urgently asks members of the public NOT to self-deploy or enter the search area on their own," the office wrote on social media. "Uncoordinated, independent search efforts in these extreme environments pose serious risks to personal safety and create significant hazards for emergency response teams."

Anyone with information on Spencer's whereabouts is asked to call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 435-636-3251.