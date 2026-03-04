Will new coal mine next to reservoir disturb mountain tranquility of Utah community?

SCOFIELD, Utah — Residents in Scofield are concerned about a proposal to build a new coal mine near the south end of Scofield Lake. The mine would be located at the site of a former mining operation, but people who live and work nearby worry about how it could affect the small recreation community.

Kathy Lynch and her husband, Jerry, own KJ’s Catch and Snack along with a neighboring RV campground next to Scofield State Park. She says the proposed site would sit very close to her business.

“They’re going to put it right up on that pad — the fan, the office, the loading facilities will all be right there,” shared Lynch of the plans she said she's been shown.

Lynch worries the mine could drive away visitors who come to the area to camp, fish and enjoy the quiet mountain setting.

“I’m just afraid that the campground will be gone,” she said. “They come here to relax and enjoy the scenery and go look at the views and play here, and they’re not going to come right here by that noisy equipment.”

A few blocks away, longtime Scofield resident Ann Carter is also alarmed about the project. She isn’t opposed to coal mining itself, and in fact, Carter said mining has long been part of her life.

“To begin with, I am not against coal,” Carter said. “I am a coal miner’s daughter. My father loved working in the coal mine. I grew up here in Scofield with a lot of coal mines.”

Carter even worked at Skyline Mine herself. But she believes the proposed location — near cabins and recreation areas around Scofield Reservoir — could change the character of the community.

“We’ve got hundreds of cabins around where people come up to get away from the city to enjoy the quiet and to just enjoy some fun with their families here,” Carter said. “If the mine’s here, you’re going to have dust, noise, and the whole pleasant environment in this area will no longer be a peaceful, pleasant valley.”

FOX 13 News was unable to reach Carbon County commissioners for comment. However, Emery County Commissioner Keven Jensen said he would welcome a new mine opening in the area because of the jobs it could bring to residents in his county.

The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining confirmed it received a coal mine permit application in 2025 from Coal Energy Group 3, LLC for a proposed operation in the Scofield area.

In a statement, the agency said deficiencies were found in the initial application. When the operator submits a revised application, the division says it will review it again to ensure the proposal meets all state and federal requirements.

Meanwhile, some Scofield residents hope the project does not move forward at the proposed location.

“I love coal, but there’s a place for it,” Carter said. “And right next to Scofield is not the right place.”

A meeting is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in Scofield where mine representatives are expected to present details about the proposal and hear feedback from community members.