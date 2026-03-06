'Loss for words,' Family of women killed on trail share devastation, sadness

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — The family of the two women murdered on a central Utah trailhead said the duo was bonding over the beauty in the state, and "in one of their favorite places on earth," when they were killed.

Linda Dewey and her niece, Natalie Graves, were at the Cockscomb Trailhead on Wednesday when they were allegedly approached by Ivan Miller, who shot and killed the women before stealing their car.

"Our family is dealing with the shock of the devastating loss of two members of our family," their family shared in a statement Friday. "They were murdered. We cannot comprehend why this happened."

Dewey was described as the heart of the family as a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who "was loved deeply and loved her family deeply."

'We are one community,' Wayne County residents honor, mourn those killed:

Family shared how Natalie was "adored by her many friends and extended family members," and "was joy, sunshine and beauty embodied."

In their statement, the family shared that they are not sure yet how they'll move on from this week's horrific events.

"We need time to mourn, love each other and be with our family and friends," the statement said. "We are at a loss for words that can describe what we are feeling and cannot publicly express our sadness and devastation at this time."

The family asked that Linda and Natalie be memorialized with flowers or other offerings to be left at the Cockscomb Trailhead.