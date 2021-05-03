Cedar Breaks Nat'l Monument roads reopen Monday

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The roads to and through Utah's Cedar Breaks National Monument opened Monday after a busy winter season.

WATCH: Graphic language, images found on Moab petroglyphs

According to the National Park Service, the roads reopened sooner than normal due to a limited snowpack, and "thanks to the hard work of the Utah Department of Transportation crews."

Visitors who drive through the park are still advised to be cautious as snow and ice patches still cover many of the paths.

WATCH: Climbers find bolts installed in Moab petroglyphs

Despite the roads now being open, trails are still buried under snow and fallen trails. Park officials say crews will work to clear trails as soon as poosible.

Summer visitor services will begin Friday, May 28.