Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cedar City asks residents to cut back on water usage after waterline breaks

items.[0].image.alt
Google
Cedar City Sign.jpg
Posted at 4:13 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 18:13:35-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City residents are being asked to cut down on their water usage after a major waterline break Monday.

The city posted to social media that the main 20-inch line that brings water into the town had ruptured and needed to be repaired.

Residents should cut back on using water until Tuesday morning.

When asked on Facebook whether the restrictions covered the whole city, someone from the city responded, "yes."

ATTENTION CEDAR CITY RESIDENTS! We just had our main 20-in. waterline that comes into town rupture. Please cut back...

Posted by Cedar City Corporation on Monday, April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere