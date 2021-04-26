Cedar City asks residents to cut back on water usage after waterline breaks

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City residents are being asked to cut down on their water usage after a major waterline break Monday.
The city posted to social media that the main 20-inch line that brings water into the town had ruptured and needed to be repaired.
Residents should cut back on using water until Tuesday morning.
When asked on Facebook whether the restrictions covered the whole city, someone from the city responded, "yes."
