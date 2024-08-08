Celebration of life held to remember 12-year-old who died of alleged abuse

WEST HAVEN, Utah — Former aides, community members and even elected officials gathered Wednesday night in West Haven for a "Celebration of Life" to remember Gavin Peterson.

The 12-year-old West Haven boy died last month from alleged child abuse.

Last week, Shane Peterson, his wife, Nichole Scott, and son, Tyler, were in an Ogden courtroom after being charged with starving Shane's son, Gavin, to death.

Rachel Reynolds, who worked as an aide at Kanesville Elementary School and knew Gavin for more than a year, says the hope for Wednesday was to focus on how happy he made everyone and his happy moments.

She got emotional when talking about Gavin's death.

"It's been really hard. We always feared the worst and we tried to speak for him — we tried," said Reynolds.

Reynolds helped organize the Celebration of Life at Country Park in West Haven.

There were ribbons people could wear in honor of Gavin, as well as blue pinwheels, which are symbols for child abuse.

A new tree is being planted in Gavin's memory by the park's playground.

Reynolds told FOX 13 News the purpose of the tree is to show that Gavin was here and that he mattered.

Several people wrote heartfelt and heartwarming notes to attach to the tree Wednesday night. Several Pokemon cards could also be seen hanging from a few of the tree's limbs.

West Haven Mayor Rob Vanderwood spoke to the crowd during the event. He says his wife recently retired from teaching but knew Gavin.

"He had an infectious smile, and everybody loved being around Gavin. He was just a good kid," said Mayor Vanderwood.

Wednesday's event comes just two days after dozens of people gathered in Ogden to protest DCFS's handling of the West Haven boy's case.