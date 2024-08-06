Protesters call for change after 12-year-old's death by alleged abuse

OGDEN, Utah — The Utah Division of Child and Family Services is undergoing two in-depth reviews after the death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson.

Dozens gathered in Ogden Monday night to protest DCFS's handling of the West Haven boy's case.

"The most important thing to me right now is that kids be safe. Kids get to be visible. They don't get to be hidden away in a room without a bed and get beaten and starved to death," said Susan Phillips.

Phillips worked alongside Shane Peterson, the West haven man accused of abusing and killing his son alongside his second wife, Nichole Peterson, and son, Tyler Peterson. All three appeared in court Thursday.

"I didn't imagine that he could have done anything like this in a million years," said Phillips.

Their disbelief also crosses over to DCFS who allegedly received multiple reports of Gavin's abuse.

"If there's multiple allegations, you just don't shut and close a case like that. You go back and check," said Sabrina Tracy, organizer of Monday night's protest.

In a new statement sent to FOX 13 News, the division wrote to the demonstrators, "We understand the need and desire for answers from DCFS. For everyone who is demonstrating, we hear you. Please know we do everything we can do within our authority to serve children and families and disclose information to the public to the extent allowable under the law."

The state also said, "There are several controls in place in the system to do everything possible to reduce the likelihood of tragedy. Unfortunately, despite those controls and efforts, tragedies do occur. These tragedies impact everyone in the child welfare system, including the friends and siblings of a child who has been abused or neglected."

"This is why this whole agency's in place is to keep this from happening," said Tracy.

DCFS is being reviewed by its own division as well as the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Fatality Review Committee.

According to the division, the Committee is made up of a multidisciplinary team that includes the department’s fatality review coordinator, and may include representation from the Attorney General's office, health care professionals, law enforcement, Guardian Ad Litem office, experts, the Utah State Board of Education, or school district.

Those "detailed findings" will go to DHHS leaders and the Utah Legislature’s Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel, which is set to meet in September.

The state said it cannot currently share details of Gavin's case, but may provide more "once investigations conclude. DCFS respects that each child and family has a right to privacy and remains firm in our commitment to that privacy for the children and families in Utah."