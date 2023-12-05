Celebrities visit Utah to open 'magical' hospital studio space for kids

SALT LAKE CITY — A red carpet full of celebrities marked the opening of a "magical" space at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City headed up by Ryan Seacrest.

Utah is now home to the 14th "Seacrest Studios," a space dedicated to creativity within a hospital where thousands of children are treated every single year.

"It symbolizes excitement, energy and hope and I think for the patients, this is the room where they can go and be the boss," Seacrest said. "They don't have to listen to anybody inside there."

The room is equipped with in-studio microphones, a green screen, cameras to broadcast shows, games, call-ins and other media equipment.

"The patients get to make all the decisions, they get to have all the fun, they're going to learn things and be inspired, and I think they're going to meet some really cool people inside the studios too," Seacrest remarked.

At the grand opening Tuesday, celebrities Miles Teller, Andy Grammar, Zachary Levi and Seacrest's sister, Meredith all celebrated the innovative space.

Even more important than the famous faces who attended the celebratory event is the impact the studio will have for years to come.

For patients like Payson Hinkley, the room is a way to bring joy while going through the challenge of being in a hospital.

"I just feel like it will really make a difference to the patients that are here," he said. "It was really hard when I was in the hospital but to see that there's another thing that will make kids happy so it's just another thing that will make those days a little less sad."

Hinkley said he's looking forward to using the green screen to spread joy and positivity to other patients.

The opening of the studio comes more than one year after it was announced, with Seacrest sharing the big news while he was a host of "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan."