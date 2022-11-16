Centerville teen dies after being hit in crosswalk

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A teenage girl who was hit by a vehicle while walking across a Centerville crosswalk has died of her injuries.

Family of 16-year-old Maya Staples wrote that the teen had become less responsive earlier this week and that doctors said she was experiencing "brain death."

On Tuesday, test results said her brain had stopped functioning.

Staples was walking in the area of 2025 N. Main Street on Nov. 9 when she was struck by an SUV and thrown 60-80 feet. First responders originally planned to airlift the unconscious Staples to the hospital, but later decided to transport her via ambulance.

"We are devastated and we miss our cool, vibrant, passionate daughter, sister and friend. We have had a sad but peaceful day, remembering Maya and talking about her together," the family shared on a Caring Bridge page.

Staples' family is now starting the organ donation process as they say it's what "Maya would want to do."

The 82-year-old female driver of the SUV stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with the police in their investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family pay the medical bills related to Staples' hospitalization.