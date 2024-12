UTAH COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened near milepost 184, near Diamond Fork.

One person died from their injuries, while four others were injured. Two were in serious-to-critical condition, while the other two were less severe.

Details about what happened were not immediately available.

The highway was fully closed for a short time before one lane being opened in each direction.