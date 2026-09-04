AAA's teenSMART program aims to reduce fatal crashes among new drivers in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. — Teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than experienced drivers. A specialized program from AAA is working to change those numbers by giving young drivers advanced skills before they hit the road alone.

Traditional driver's education covers the basics, but AAA's teenSMART program creates more immersive experiences. The course focuses on defensive driving, distracted driving dangers, and real-world scenarios teens actually face — from peer pressure to emergency situations.

"It does really lead to dramatic crash reduction, you know, teens who complete Teen Smart, uh, they see up to a 28% reduction in crashes overall, as well as fewer citations. Uh, those traffic violations, they dropped by 67%. In the year following completion," Doug Johnson said.

Johnson is a spokesperson for AAA Utah.

Teens who complete the teenSMART program also have 51% fewer bodily injury claims and are up to 49% less likely to be involved in a collision compared to teens who do not complete the program.

The course teaches new drivers to anticipate dangerous situations, recognize how risk changes while driving, increase situational awareness, and expect the unexpected.

Completing the program may also help families save money. Some insurance providers recognize the teenSMART course and may offer eligible drivers a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Availability and eligibility for discounts vary by insurance carrier.

In Utah, AAA's How to Drive curriculum is taught in most school districts' driver education programs. An online version of the course is also available for purchase through the AAA website and is designed for soon-to-be and newly licensed drivers.

AAA also offers a mature driver course designed to help experienced drivers refresh their skills, stay up to date on current traffic laws and best practices, and continue driving safely with confidence.

To learn more about the course visit this link.

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