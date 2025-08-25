Analog vs. AI: Custom car artists at Utah's Rat Fink Reunion debate AI's impact on the culture

Note: In a departure from digital imaging, our coverage of the Rat Fink Reunion utilized traditional, analog techniques, capturing the essence of the gathering with color prints, slide film, VHS, and Super 8 footage. This choice is intended to put into practice the value and authenticity of doing things the 'analog' way in contrast to modern and sometimes simpler methods of news gathering and storytelling.



MANTI, Utah — If you’ve adorned your car with a graphic or a stripe, there’s a good chance it’s made from vinyl. While this stick-on material offers convenience and variety, it poses a significant challenge to traditional custom car artists who craft designs by hand.

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) as a new competitor in this realm raises questions about the future of artistic craftsmanship.

The 23rd annual Ed "Big Daddy" Roth's Rat Fink Reunion in Manti, back in June, attracted fans and artists from as far away as Kansas and even Paris. The celebration of the rich legacy of hand-drawn hot rod art is a showcase of skills the creators hope to protect.

The Rat Fink character, a sort of anti-Mickey Mouse created by Roth, symbolizes the spirit of this gathering. Roth, a pioneer in the custom car culture who died in 2001, inspired generations of artists.

Artists at the event expressed their concerns about AI encroaching on their craft. Gregory "Coop" Cooper, a Rat Fink artist from Ohio and a former student of Ed Roth, said the true creativity behind art comes from a human touch.

“The computer doesn’t have the kind of creative process that goes into doing this kind of stuff,” he said.

At the same time, Cooper recalled Roth’s embrace of technology, saying, “Ed was always on the cutting edge,” but emphasized that Roth took pride in his hand-drawn designs, as that’s where the original ideas originated.

Jenny “Joat” Crozier, another Rat Fink artist, had a pragmatic perspective on the role of technology in art.

“I think if it can enhance your skills, why not? It’s another tool in your tool belt,” she said. However, she cautioned against becoming too reliant on AI.

Balou Butcher, an artist who traveled all the way from Paris, remarked on the importance of imagination in the artistic process.

“The artist has the brain, the imagination," Butcher said.

Rat Fink artist Scotty George went a step further, labeling the use of AI in art as "theft." He voiced concerns over bots lifting original works, fearing that the uniqueness of hand-painted art could be diluted by mass-produced AI images.

While AI presents new challenges, there remains a dedicated custom car community that values the artistry and originality of hand-drawn work. In Manti, at least for now, patrons are willing to pay a premium for the real-deal, hand-painted art that captures the soul of custom car culture.